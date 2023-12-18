Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on December 18

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, December 18: * Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who was recently expelled from the Lok Sabha, approached HC challenging cancellation of her government accommodation and asking her to vacate the house by January 7, 2024 * HC expressed its "extreme displeasure" over government officials failing to comply with directions on greening the arterial roads in the national capital * HC closed the proceedings in a petition by the Delhi Waqf Board anticipating demolition of a 150-year-old mosque at the Sunehri Bagh Road roundabout after the city's civic body said the petitioner has not reason to harbour such an apprehension * HC refused to entertain a public interest litigation by a lawyer seeking urgent and time-bound implementation of the women's reservation law to ensure 33 per cent quota for women in the Lok Sabha elections next year * HC granted bail to two accused and denied the relief to another in a murder case arising from the 2020 riots here * HC said a central public information officer is only required to supply all the information within his access to an RTI applicant and whether such information is incorrect cannot be considered or determined under the RTI proceedings. PTI ADS SKV SZM