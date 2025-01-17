Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, January 17: * HC refused to extend the interim bail granted to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar on medical grounds in the 2017 Unnao rape case and asked him to surrender.

* HC dismissed the Janta Party's petition challenging the election commission's order for reserving an election symbol only for recognised registered political parties.

* HC set March 21 to hear the enforcement directorate's plea against the bail granted to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

* HC restrained a battery company from using the images of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to promote its product.

* HC said section 498A of the Indian Penal Code was enacted to address the plight of women suffering various forms of cruelty and not just physical abuse, and making hospitalization a prerequisite for invoking it would erode its very purpose.

* HC lamented the killing of women due to dowry demand even decades after its criminalisation and said the mindset that makes a woman "endure" her sufferings in her matrimonial home emboldens the perpetrators.