Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Jan 24

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, January 24: * HC disposed of a petition seeking registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for revealing the identity of an alleged rape victim, after taking note of the submissions by the Congress leader, the city police and social media platform X that the post has been taken down.

* HC asked Google to suspend links by "imposters" inviting applications from people for opening Starbucks franchise.

* HC upheld the constitutional validity of a provision of the Hindu Marriage Act which prohibits marriages between people who are related to each other through ancestors from their parents' side unless their custom allows them to do so.

* HC asked Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to grant a personal hearing to a private unaided school here before deciding about taking over its management owing to alleged administrative and financial irregularities.

* HC directed the Jawaharlal Nehru University to permit a visually impaired student, who was evicted from the hostel, to stay in a guest house on the campus without charging any money for the time being.

* Delhi International Airport Ltd moved HC against Centre's decision to allow Airports Authority of India (AAI) to commence scheduled commercial flight operations at the Indian Airforce Station situated in Hindon, Ghaziabad.

* HC said South Asian University enjoys the status of an "international organisation" which has "privileges and immunities" and a writ petition against it is not maintainable. PTI ADS CK