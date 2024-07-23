Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on July 23

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, July 23: *HC transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation the case pertaining to the death of a 23-year-old man who was seen in a viral video being purportedly assaulted and forced to sing the national anthem during the communal riots here in 2020.

*HC directed X Corp and Google Inc. to remove alleged objectionable social media posts against Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s daughter Anjali Birla.

*HC directed the land-owning agencies in the city on Tuesday to state what action they have taken pursuant to the recommendations of the Religious Committee to remove certain unauthorised religious structures.

*The government’s rule restricting the entitlement of a woman government employee to maternity leave to two children has come under the scanner of the HC which asked the authorities to re-examine the sustainability of the particular provision of CCS (Leave) Rules. PTI ADS SKV ADS HIG HIG