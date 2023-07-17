Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, July 17: *Delhi Police informed HC it has been decided that bar association office-bearers of various courts here will not create any hindrance in security drill and will cooperate with staff.

*HC asked the city police to submit a fresh status report on the issue of strengthening the safety and security of court complexes in the national capital.

*Lawyers abstained from work in HC following the high court bar association's call for a “token protest” against the transfer of Justice Gaurang Kanth to the Calcutta High Court. PTI ADS SKV ADS SK SK