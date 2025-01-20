Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, January 20: * HC sought the stand of the city police on a bail plea by AAP leader and Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan in a case lodged under the stringent MCOCA.

Advertisment

* HC refused to urgently hear a plea against the AAP's poll promise of a monthly stipend of Rs 2,100 to women under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana scheme in the national capital.

* HC refused to further extend the interim bail granted to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar on medical grounds in the Unnao rape cases.

* HC sought the stand of police on the issue of preservation of case diaries of a probe against activist Devangana Kalita in a February 2020 riots case. PTI ADS HIG