Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, September 30: * Congress leader Jagdish Tytler approached HC challenging the framing of charges for murder and other offences against him in a case related to the killing of three people in north Delhi's Pul Bangash area during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

* HC directed the civic authorities to prepare and implement a programme to deal with the monkey menace in the national capital.

* HC asked low-cost airline SpiceJet to file its reply to a petition seeking execution of an order directing it to ground three aircraft engines and hand those over to their lessors.

* HC refused to entertain a PIL that had demanded the removal of the blockade at the Singhu border and asked the petitioners to approach the city police with their grievance by filing a representation.

* HC said it will not tolerate the "obstructionist attitude" of the authorities in relation to the implementation of the recommendation of a six-member expert committee on improving medical services in hospitals run by the city government.

* HC listed for hearing on November 12 a PIL concerning the death of 14 inmates of the city government-run Asha Kiran shelter home for intellectually disabled.

* The Centre's decision to block the entire social media account of Hindutva Watch' on the basis of certain alleged offending posts is disproportionate and contrary to the law, social media giant 'X' told HC.

* HC granted a last opportunity to television actress Hina Khan to advance the submissions in a defamation suit filed by her against a public relations consultancy that has accused her of stealing jewellery.

* HC refused to recall its order directing the Centre to release Rs 10 crore to the AIIMS here to continue the treatment of 18 patients suffering from rare diseases.