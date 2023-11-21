Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Nov 21

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, November 21: *HC listed for hearing on December 1 a batch of petitions seeking a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and observed that it "cannot do anything" if the issue has already been decided by the Supreme Court.

*HC reserved its order on a plea by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar seeking interim relief in a defamation plea filed against news portal The Wire over its alleged defamatory article casting aspersions on him in relation to the Bamnoli land acquisition matter.

*HC asked the Railways to provide free of charge assistance, including wheelchair facility, to persons with disabilities at stations.

*HC asked authorities here to submit a time frame for removal of concrete around all roadside trees.

*HC asked the Centre to undertake steps to improve the infrastructure in the hospitals run by it in the national capital.

* HC granted time to Chitra Ramkrishna to place her stand on CBI's plea challenging her bail in a case related to alleged illegal phone tapping of NSE employees.

*HC asked the city government to state if it would provide funds and land for the local commissioners who record evidence in trial courts as it raised concerns on the lack of space for judicial officers.

*HC asked low-cost airline SpiceJet’s Managing Director Ajay Singh to appear before it in January in proceedings relating to a dispute over interest due on arbitral award of over Rs 570 crore passed in favour of media baron Kalanithi Maran.

*HC clarified that the time limit for reopening assessment in cases where alleged escape income is less than Rs 50 lakh is three years and only in "serious tax evasion cases" with evidence of concealment of income of Rs 50 lakh or more, the period was extended to 10 years.