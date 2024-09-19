Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on September 19

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, September 19: *HC sought the stand of Puja Khedkar on the UPSC's allegation that the former IAS probationer committed perjury by making a false statement in relation to her anticipatory bail plea.

*Absence of dedicated parking spaces in residential colonies is a civic issue which requires a policy-based response from municipal authorities rather than judicial intervention in individual disputes, the HC has said.

*HC asked the Enforcement Directorate to respond to Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan’s plea challenging his arrest in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the waqf board here during his chairmanship. PTI SKV ADS HIG