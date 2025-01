Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, January 21: * HC said it cannot "endlessly" hear the pleas for bail filed by Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and other accused in a February 2020 riots' case under anti-terror law UAPA.

* HC rejected a plea against the use of EVMs in polls purportedly without assigning any reasons.

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.