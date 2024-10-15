Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, October 15: *Delhi government informed HC a board of visitors -- meant to give feedback on the standard of facilities in Delhi jails -- has been notified.

*HC expressed its concern over the non-completion of certain upcoming state-run hospitals, saying urgent steps were required to ensure they are not dilapidated or "stuck in litigation".

*HC heard plea seeking directions to the Centre to formulate and implement a regulatory framework to regulate the resale of concert tickets through authorised platforms and avoid unlawful selling activities. PTI ADS SKV HIG