Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, January 15: * HC refused to grant bail to gangster Neeraj Bawania in a case over murder of two prisoners while being ferried in a jail van in 2015.

Advertisment

* HC dismissed a PIL seeking action against Chief Minister Atishi for allegedly allowing AAP leader Manish Sisodia to use the official residence allotted to her.

* HC asked the Election Commission to consider at an appropriate stage a plea raising concerns over alleged duplication of names in the capital's voter list and adopt such technological tools that would assist it in eliminating such duplication.

* HC said that CLAT, the entrance test for admission to National Law Universities, cannot become a "barrier" for entry of students instructed in regional languages on account of it being held only in English. PTI ADS HIG HIG