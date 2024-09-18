Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, September 18: *HC refused to grant bail to British Sikh national, Jagtar Singh Johal, in several cases against him under the anti-terror law UAPA.

*HC has closed the criminal proceedings against a woman for failing to report the alleged sexual assault on her 16-year-old daughter by her husband, observing that the woman too was a victim of severe abuse in her matrimonial home.

*HC has issued notice to the MCD Commissioner and Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), north west district as to why contempt action be not taken against them for violating court orders and not taking steps for deconcretisation of trees.

*HC has granted a Rs 10.5 lakh compensation to a woman, a victim of sexual abuse by her father when she was a minor, saying compensation is an essential part of curing justice.