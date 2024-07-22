Important cases listed before SC on Monday

Important cases listed before the Supreme Court on Monday, July 22: * SC to hear pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam, NEET-UG 2024 * SC to hear pleas of the National Testing Agency seeking transfer of NEET-UG related cases from various high courts to the SC * SC to hear petitions seeking a court-monitored investigation into the electoral bonds scheme * SC to hear a plea of Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case * SC to hear The bail plea of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case last year * SC to hear a plea of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested in connection with a cattle-smuggling case * SC to hear a plea against Uttar Pradesh government's order that eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route must display the names of their owners. PTI SJK RPA
