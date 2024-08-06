Important cases listed before SC on Tuesday

Important cases listed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 6: * SC to hear pleas filed by AAP leader Manish Sisodia seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

* SC to hear Indian Medical Association's plea against Patanjali Ayurved Ltd in misleading advertisements case.

* SC to hear petitions concerning hate speeches in rallies and functions.

* SC to hear Karnataka government's plea seeking direction to the Centre to release financial assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund to the state for drought management.

* SC to hear plea challenging the remission granted to former Lok Sabha MP Anand Mohan, who was serving a life term in the 1994 murder case of the then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah.

* SC to hear plea by Enforcement Directorate against Madras High Court order staying the summons issued by the probe agency to some collectors in Tamil Nadu in a money laundering case.