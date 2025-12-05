Important cases listed before Supreme Court on Dec 5

Important matters listed before the Supreme Court on Friday: * SC to hear pleas seeking measures to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR * SC to hear plea Rabindra Kumar Pal alias Dara Singh seeking remission in Graham Stains murder case.

* SC to hear bail plea of accused booked for illegally trading crypto currency in Gujarat.

* SC to hear plea of Swamy Shraddananda, who is incarcerated for 30 years for killing his wife for review of the apex court's July 2008 verdict which had directed that he shall not be released from prison till rest of his life. PTI MNL NB