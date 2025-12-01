Important cases listed before Supreme Court on Monday:

Important cases listed before the Supreme Court on Monday, Dec 1: * SC to hear TVK, CPI and other parties pleas challenging EC's decision to conduct SIR exercise in TN and other states.

* SC to hear pleas related to filling of vacancies in Central Information Commission and state information commissions.

* SC to hear suo motu case related to digital arrests in the country.

* SC to a batch of pleas including one filed by AIMPLB for extension of time for the mandatory registration of all waqf properties, including 'waqf by user', under the UMEED portal.

* SC to hear pleas related to Shrikrishna Janambhoomi at Mathura and Shahi Masjid Idgah dispute.

* SC to hear pleas seeking steps to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR. PTI MNL RHL