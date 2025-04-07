National

Important cases listed before Supreme Court on Monday; check list

Supreme court

Important matters listed before Supreme Court on Monday Apr 7

  • Plea against Delhi HC order dismissing PIL for 100 percent counting of VVPAT slips in addition to electronic counting by control unit
  • Plea related to road safety and compensation to victims and their kin in hit and run cases
  • Plea against MP HC order dismissing petitions challenging 27 per cent reservation for OBCs
  • ED's plea against bail granted to businessman Amit Katyal in money laundering case pertaining to alleged 'land-for-jobs scam'.
