Important cases listed before Supreme Court on Monday; check list

Important matters listed before Supreme Court on Monday Apr 7
- Plea against Delhi HC order dismissing PIL for 100 percent counting of VVPAT slips in addition to electronic counting by control unit
- Plea related to road safety and compensation to victims and their kin in hit and run cases
- Plea against MP HC order dismissing petitions challenging 27 per cent reservation for OBCs
- ED's plea against bail granted to businessman Amit Katyal in money laundering case pertaining to alleged 'land-for-jobs scam'.