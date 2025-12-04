Important cases listed before Supreme Court on Thursday: * SC to hear pleas challenging Election Commission decision to conduct SIR in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and other states.

* SC to hear plea of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking quashing of criminal defamation case lodged in Uttar Pradesh.

* SC to plea of Centre against Delhi HC order on a petition filed by film producer Mahesh Bhatt and journalist N Ram regarding restrictions imposed on advertisement of tobacco products.

* SC to hear plea for ensuring proportional representation of women, queer persons, persons with disabilities, and marginalised communities in the Bar Council of India and all State Bar Councils. PTI MNL AMJ AMJ