Important cases listed before Supreme Court on Tuesday, January 6: * SC to hear pleas challenging special intensive revision of electoral roll conducted in different states.

* SC to hear plea of Ashoka University professor Mohd Amir Ahmad Mahmudabad seeking release of passport and relaxation of bail conditions in case related to derogatory social media posts.

* SC to hear pleas related to air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

* SC to hear pleas of seeking flats in stalled projects.