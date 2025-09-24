Important cases listed before Supreme Court on Wednesday:

Important cases listed before the Supreme Court on Wednesday: * SC to hear arguments on a key question whether a judicial officer, who has already completed seven years in the bar prior to joining a bench, is entitled to become an additional district judge (ADJ) in view of a vacancy.

* SC to hear a batch of pleas of women officers in the Army challenging denial of permanent commission to them.

* SC to hear plea assailing construction of a housing project in Ridge area of Delhi.

* SC to hear plea of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumae in anti-Sikh riot cases.

* SC to hear plea of sister of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed seeking probe into the killing of her brother in police custody. PTI MNL RHL