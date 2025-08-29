Important cases listed before the Supreme Court on Friday (Aug 29): * SC to hear plea of West Bengal government welfare board against alleged attack on Bengali speaking migrant workers while branding them Bangladeshi nationals. * * SC to hear PIL seeking directions to Centre and states for measures to alleviate poverty in urban areas and implementation of Urban Poverty Alleviation Mission Scheme to address issues related to poverty alleviation including the provision of shelter for the urban homeless. * * SC to hear plea of actor Shreyas Talpade seeking quashing of FIR registered against in alleged cheating case. * * SC to hear plea of NGO seeking guidelines to regulate unethical marketing practices, such as the distribution of freebies by pharmaceutical companies to doctors, until a law is enacted by Parliament. * * SC to hear PIL alleging state's systemic apathy towards persons with neuro-divergent conditions, including autism, cerebral palsy, dyslexia, and multiple disabilities. * PTI MNL MNL RUK RUK