Important cases listed before the Supreme Court on Thursday (Aug 28): * SC to hear Presidential Reference on whether courts could impose timelines for Governors and President to deal with bills passed by state assemblies.

* SC to hear a batch of pleas alleging irregularities in Punjab local body polls held last year.

* SC to hear plea of journalist Abhisar Sharma seeking cancellation of FIR lodged against him by Assam police in connection with a video post.

* SC to hear suo motu case related to rise in child rape incidents.