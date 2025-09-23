Important cases listed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Sep 23: * SC constitution bench to commence hearing on a key question whether a judicial officer, who has already completed seven years in the bar prior to joining a bench, is entitled to become an additional district judge (ADJ) in view of a vacancy.

* SC to hear plea of the Tamil Nadu government against the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at the premises of its state-run liquor retailer TASMAC.

* SC to hear plea seeking constructing a trauma centre in memory of the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy victims has been utilised at three government hospitals.

* SC to hear pleas seeking review of 2022 verdict upholding provisions of PMLA and ED's power to arrest.