Important cases listed for hearing in Supreme Court on Monday, October 30

Important cases listed for hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday, October 30: * SC to pronounce verdict on two separate regular bail pleas of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in corruption and money-laundering cases related to the now-scrapped excise policy for the national capital.

* SC to hear pleas filed by Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar bloc of the NCP seeking a direction to Maharashtra assembly speaker to expeditiously decide disqualification petitions against some MLAs.

* SC to hear plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha challenging his indefinite suspension from Rajya Sabha.

* SC to hear plea seeking to simplify legal process for child adoption in India.

* SC to hear plea seeking speedy probe in a case of a school boy being allegedly slapped by his classmates on instructions of his teacher in Uttar Pradesh.