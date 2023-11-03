Important cases listed for hearing in Supreme Court on Nov 3

Important cases listed for hearing in the Supreme Court on Friday, Nov 3: * SC to hear plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha challenging his indefinite suspension from Rajya Sabha.

* SC to hear plea seeking cross-verification by voters of the votes cast by them through the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

* SC to hear plea of wife of slain Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah challenging the release of former MP Anand Mohan, who was serving life term in the 1994 murder case of the officer.

* SC to hear plea to debar persons against whom charges have been framed in serious offences from contesting elections. PTI ABA RHL