Important cases listed for hearing in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Nov 1: * A five-judge constitution bench of SC to hear batch of pleas challenging validity of the electoral bond scheme for political funding of parties.

* SC to hear pleas, including the one filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar, seeking direction for a probe by an independent agency or the CBI in Gujarat encounter cases.

* SC to hear petitions raising issue of stray dogs menace.