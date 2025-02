Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Tuesday * Batch of pleas challenging provisions of anti-terror law UAPA * Pleas related to improvement of infrastructure in district judiciary * Pleas related to reforms in cricket board BCCI * Convict Jagtar Singh Hawara's plea seeking shifting from Delhi's Tihar to any jail in Punjab * Pleas seeking enforcement of road safety norms PTI MNL MNL TIR TIR