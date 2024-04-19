Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Apr 19

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, April 19: * SC to hear plea challenging Madras HC ruling that said mere downloading and watching child pornography is not an offence under the POCSO Act and the Information Technology law.

* SC to hear yoga guru Ramdev's petition seeking a stay on proceedings in multiple FIRs lodged over his alleged remarks against the use of allopathic medicines during COVID-19 pandemic.

* SC to hear plea seeking simplification of legal process for child adoption in India.

* SC to hear plea for ensuring trouble-free access of airports to persons with disabilities.

* SC to hear a petition filed by a person alleged to be the Sulli Deals app creator who is seeking clubbing of FIRs lodged in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra with the first FIR registered in Delhi. PTI ABA IJT IJT