Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Apr 22: * SC to hear pleas related to the Pegasus snooping case.

* SC to hear plea related to tree cutting in Mumbai's Aarey colony.

* SC to hear plea by Vikas Yadav, serving jail in Nitish Katara murder case, seeking interim bail for mother's surgery.

* SC to hear plea related to Taj Trapezium Zone. PTI PKS RHL