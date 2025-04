Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Apr 23

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 23:

* SC to hear plea seeking uniform compensation for victims of hate crimes and mob lynching across India

* SC to hear ex-IAS officer Anil Tuteja's plea in money laundering case connected to civil supplies scam in Chhattisgarh.

* SC to hear pleas challenging bail granted to TN minister Senthil Balaji in money laundering cases.

* SC to hear Nitish Katara murder convict Vikas Yadav's plea seeking interim bail for mother's surgery.

* SC to hear Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's plea in criminal defamation case filed against him by senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha.