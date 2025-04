Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 24: * SC to hear convicts' plea in Godhra train burning case.

* SC to hear plea by Vikas Yadav, serving jail in Nitish Katara murder case, seeking interim bail for mother's surgery.

* SC to hear plea by death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted for the 1995 assassination of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. PTI PKS ARI