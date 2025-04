Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, April 25: * SC to hear plea by Rahul Gandhi for quashing of summons in Savarkar defamation case.

* SC to hear plea for providing comprehensive financial and other supports to the children afflicted with all categories of muscular dystrophy.

* SC to hear plea to address systemic issues and delays in the bail process and expeditious release of undertrials who have been granted bail. PTI PKS RHL