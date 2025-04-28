Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Apr 28

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, April 28: * SC to hear plea seeking a direction to the Centre to take appropriate steps to prohibit streaming of sexually explicit content on OTT and social media platforms.

* SC to hear pleas of influencer Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani seeking clubbing and quashing of multiple FIRs lodged against them in connection with a YouTube show.

* SC to hear contempt petition against Uttar Pradesh authorities for allegedly razing a portion of a mosque at Kushinagar in purported disobedience of the apex court's direction.

* SC to hear plea seeking enforcement of road safety norms and appropriate treatment of accident victims.

* SC to hear matter concerning DMK leader V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case.