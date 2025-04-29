Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Apr 29

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday: * SC to hear plea related to dispute over the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

* SC to hear plea seeking inquiry into incidents of violence and crime against women from 2022 till April 2025 in West Bengal, particularly the recent violence in Murshidabad.

* SC to hear batch of pleas seeking a probe into the alleged unauthorised use of Pegasus spyware for surveillance of journalists among others.

* SC to hear pleas challenging Surendra Koli's acquittal in the 2006 Nithari serial killing case.

* SC to hear matter concerning air pollution in Delhi-National Capital Region. PTI ABA NSD NSD