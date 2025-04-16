Waqf Act among important cases listed in Supreme Court on April 16

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Apr 16:

* SC to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

* SC to hear pleas relating to the issue of religious conversions in the country.

* SC to hear a plea of Suneetha Narreddy in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

* SC to hear a plea related to felling of Kancha Gachibowli Forest near Hyderabad University in Telangana.

* SC to hear pleas related to finalization of constitutions of Indian Olympic and All India Football Federation.