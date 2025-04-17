Important cases listed in Supreme Court on April 17

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, Apr 17: * SC to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

* SC to hear a plea related to pay and allowance of Members of the UP State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.

* SC to hear a suo motu case related to 'Policy Strategy for Grant of Bail'.

* SC to hear Interim bail plea of convict Vikas Yadav in the Nitish Katara murder case.

* SC to hear a plea of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar and others in a Sikh riots case.

* SC to hear a plea of victims association of Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat. PTI SJK NB NB