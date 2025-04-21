Important cases listed in Supreme Court on April 21

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, Apr 21:

* SC to hear plea by Babbar Khalsa terrorist Jagtar Singh Hawara in Beant Singh murder case.

*SC to hear pleas of influencer Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani seeking clubbing and quashing of multiple FIRs lodged against them in connection with a YouTube Show.

*SC to hear plea seeking court-monitored probe into the violence in West bengal over the newly-enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act.

*SC to hear plea by former UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya in a criminal case.

*SC to hear plea concerning the deportation of persons declared foreigners and facilities at the detention centres in Assam.