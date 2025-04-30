Important cases listed in Supreme Court on April 30

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 30: * SC to deliver verdict on the question whether courts could modify arbitral awards under the 1996 law on arbitration and conciliation.

* SC to hear pleas relating to the issue of religious conversions in the country.

* SC to hear suo motu proceedings initiated over anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal's order on entertaining complaints against sitting HC judges.

* SC to hear plea alleging arbitrary internet shutdowns in several states.

* SC to hear plea of homebuyers seeking possession of their flats in Amrapali Group projects.

* SC to hear suo motu matter concerning conditions in jails across India.