Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Aug 12

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Aug 12: * SC to hear suo motu case on summoning by probe agencies advocates who give legal opinion or represent parties during investigation of cases and related issues.

* SC to hear a plea by Bihar politician Pappu Yadav against Election Commission.

* SC to hear suo motu case in matter of demolition of structures.

* SC to hear a plea related to felling of trees in Aarey forests in Mumbai.

* SC to hear a plea by convict Sukhdev Pehalwan in Nitish Katara murder case. PTI PKS NB NB