Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Aug 24:

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, August 24: * A five-judge Constitution bench to continue its hearing on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. * SC to hear PILs of journalist B G Verghese and lyricist Javed Akhtar seeking direction for a probe by an independent agency or the CBI in Gujarat encounter cases. * SC to hear pleas of Bilkis Bano and others including TMC leader Mahua Moitra challenging grant of remission to convicts in the gangrape and murder case. * SC to deliver its judgement on plea of a woman seeking cancellation of bail granted to former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Jitendra Narain in a gangrape case. PTI SJK CK