Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Aug 9

Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 9: * SC to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

* SC to hear pleas of Bilkis Bano and others, including TMC leader Mahua Moitra, challenging grant of remission to convicts in the gangrape and murder case.

* SC to hear plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid challenging Delhi HC order refusing him bail in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020. PTI ABA ABA VN VN