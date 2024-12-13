Important cases listed in Supreme Court on December 13

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, December 13: * SC to hear plea of Indian Medical Association against Patanjali and yoga guru Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna in misleading advertisements case * SC to hear plea of former Haryana minister Karan Singh Dalal, seeking policy for verification of EVMs * SC to hear plea of convicted self-styled godman Asaram in sexual assault cases * SC to hear plea of former Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi seeking permission for civic body to exercise functions of its standing committee. PTI SJK SZM SZM