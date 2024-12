Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 17: * SC to hear Hindu side's plea for conducting ASI survey of the SC-ordered sealed area inside Gyanvapi mosque.

* SC to hear petition of Sharad Pawar faction against Ajit Pawar-led NCP related to poll symbol row.

*SC to hear pleas related to coal scam cases.

*SC to hear plea that Muslims, particularly those who renounce their faith, should have the option to be governed by the Indian Succession Act.