Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December 18: * SC to hear plea by CBI in a case relating to separatist leader and JKLF chief Yasin Malik.

* SC to hear olea related to farmers' protest.

*SC to hear plea filed by Union minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan in a criminal defamation case filed by senior lawyer Vivek Tankha.

*SC to hear plea related to enhancing green cover in Delhi.