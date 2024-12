Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, December 19: * SC to hear plea related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute at Mathura.

*SC to hear plea of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal challenging Delhi HC order refusing to quash a defamation case against them.

*SC to hear plea relating to air pollution.

*SC to hear plea related to farmers protest.

*SC to hear plea against hate speeches.