Important cases listed in Supreme Court on December 20

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Friday, December 20: * SC to hear former Haryana minister Karan Singh Dalal's plea seeking verification of EVMs.

Advertisment

* SC to hear former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda's plea against Election Commission.

* SC to deliver judgment on Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited's plea against Allahabad HC order making DND toll-free.

* SC to hear Jharkhand govt's plea against HC's decision to quash FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari and others in Deoghar airport case. PTI PKS RC