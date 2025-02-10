Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Feb 10

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, February 10: * SC to hear Tamil Nadu government's plea seeking direction to the governor to assent bills passed by the assembly.

* SC to hear NGO's plea seeking direction to Centre and Delhi government to grant Rohingya refugees access to schools and hospitals.

* SC to hear PIL seeking the right to passive euthanasia for persons afflicted with rabies.

* SC to hear Congress leader Imran Pratapgadhi's plea in criminal case.

* SC to hear Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's plea in criminal case.

* SC to hear plea related to 'alarming rise in the number of reported child rape incidents'.

* SC to hear former bandit Seema Parihar's plea against MP government.