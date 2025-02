Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Feb 11

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 11:

* SC to hear Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra's plea against Lok Sabha Secretariat challenging her expulsion in 2023.

* SC to hear Sharjeel Imam's plea in criminal case.

* SC to hear separate pleas of former Haryana minister Karan Singh Dalal and NGO Association for Democratic Reforms seeking policy for verification of EVMs.

* Row over bills: SC to hear Kerala government's plea against governor.

* SC to hear environmentalist MC Mehta's plea relating to pollution.

* SC to hear Mohd Abdullah Azam Khan's plea in election related case.