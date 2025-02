Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, Feb 13: * SC to hear a plea related to 1993 Mumbai blasts. In second round of trial convicts Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan and Tahir Merchant were handed down death penalty.

* SC to hear a plea for enforcement of right to privacy of adolescents.

* SC to hear pleas of home buyers of Amrapali Group. PTI SJK NB NB